Minnesota politicians who got close to Trump seek testing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three Minnesota congressmen and a U.S. Senate candidate who flew on Air Force One with President Donald Trump shortly before he tested positive for the coronavirus have moved quickly to get tested. So have other political figures who came close to Trump during his visit to Minnesota. U.S. Reps. Tom Emmer, Jim Hagedorn and Pete Stauber flew with the president to his rally in Duluth Wednesday. Senate candidate Jason Lewis was part of the greeting committee at the Minneapolis airport when Trump arrived, along with Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt. They’re all getting tested, too.