Pompeo pledges US engagement on the Balkans

DUBROVNIK, Croatia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has pledged that Washington will remain engaged in the Balkans where China and Russia have been gaining political and economic influence. Pompeo spoke Friday in the Croatian Adriatic Sea resort of Dubrovnik, the last leg of his European tour that also included Greece, Italy and the Vatican. Pompeo told reporters at a news conference held on the terrace of a hotel overlooking the medieval walled city that “the United States no longer leads from behind,’’ “We’ve been incredibly engaged in this region on the diplomatic front.” He praised a White House-mediated economic agreement reached last month between Serbia and its breakaway former province of Kosovo.