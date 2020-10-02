Shunned by many, Indian man carries on cremating virus dead

GAUHATI, India (AP) — In India’s northeastern Assam state, one man has been braving the risk of contamination and social stigma to conduct the funeral rites of COVID-19 victims. Ramananda Sarkar volunteered for this perilous work when no one was willing to risk cremating the dead. Out of the 711 confirmed coronavirus deaths in his state, Sarkar says he has cremated more than 450. He follows the guidelines issued by the state government for disposal of coronavirus-infected bodies — but instead of gratitude, he has been shunned by his village and community. He says, “I don’t understand why people hate me. If I don’t do this, then who will?”