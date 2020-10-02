South Dakota Secretary of Department of Transportation to Retire

PIERRE, SD (KTIV) -- Today, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem announced that Darin Bergquist, the Secretary of the Department of Transportation will retire.

Bergquist has served the state for 20 years including 13 years as Secretary of Transportation. and will retire November 13 of this year.

Said Governor Noem of his service, “He’s helped our state navigate countless challenges over the years. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

He began his career in government in 1996 as an administrative law judge for the department of labor. He first joined the department in 1998 as an assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Counsel. He later worked as program manager for the Right of Way Office then director of operations.

Bergquist was appointed to his current position by Governor Mike Rounds in 2007 and continued with the administrations of Governor Dennis Daugaard and Governor Noem.

Secretary Bergquist said of his retirement, "“I’ve been extremely blessed in my career to have had the opportunity to serve as a member of cabinet for three different governors over the last 13 years. I will miss the Department and all the outstanding people that I’ve had the chance to work with throughout my career. However, I am also looking forward to the next chapter in my life and what it may have in store for me.”