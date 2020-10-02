The Latest: NAACP to conduct own review of recordings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund says it will conduct its own review of the grand jury audio recordings released in the Breonna Taylor case, and that it will make public its assessment of the case “in the near future.” Sherrilyn Ifill is the human rights law organization’s president and director-counsel. Ifill said in a statement Friday that “Breonna Taylor’s family, the residents of Louisville, and those across the country who have advocated for accountability for the killing of Ms. Taylor want to understand how the evidence in this case was presented to the grand jury.” Ifill said the release of these audio recordings “ is a critical first step in that process.”