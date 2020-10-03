9 people missing amid heavy floods in southeastern France

PARIS (AP) — French authorities are reporting that at least nine people are missing after almost a year’s worth of rain fell in less than 12 hours in the mountainous area surrounding the city of Nice. Floods caused by heavy rainfall damaged houses, bridges and roads overnight in the mountainous Alpes-Maritimes region, close to the border with Italy. Nice mayor Christian Estrosi expressed his “emotion and sympathy” for the families of the missing. He said over 100 homes have been destroyed or severely damaged. The prime minister and interior minister are expected to visit the area later in the day.