Trump’s whirlwind week, disdain for masks, ended with COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — The week leading up to President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 illness was a busy one that placed him often at the center of attention, and close to many other people. There was the Rose Garden gathering for his Supreme Court nominee a week ago, after which a succession of attendees reported they had contracted the disease. There were rallies, fundraisers and his debate with Democrat Joe Biden. A common thread — scant use of masks by him or others, and many encounters in close quarters. How he got infected may never be known, but there were plenty of opportunities