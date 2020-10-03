Black singer of regional Mexican music sparks buzz, emotion

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Sarah La Morena, an African American woman raised by a Mexican immigrant family, has generated excitement with her interpretation of regional Mexican music. Born in Southern California but raised in the Mexican state of Zacatecas, 23-year-old Sarah Palafox has sparked many emotions following a series of viral videos on social media. One clip of Palafox singing with mariachis spawned a half of million views on Instagram. But Palafox also has been to the target of a racist backlash online over her love of Mexican music. Palafox told The Associated Press she is set to release an album and is focusing on the positive reaction to her music.