Chris Christie hospitalized with ‘mild’ virus symptoms

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has tweeted that he’s checked himself into a hospital, hours after he announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Christie said Saturday that after consulting with his doctors, he went to Morristown Medical Center Saturday afternoon. He said he’s only experiencing mild symptoms but went to the hospital because he has asthma. Christie has publicly struggled with his weight. He is the latest in a string of virus cases connected to President Donald Trump’s inner circle. Christie told The Associated Press on Friday that the last time he was with the president was Tuesday during preparations for his debate with former Vice President Joe Biden.