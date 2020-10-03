Gibson the Great: Rose, others recall the fearsome Cards ace

Pete Rose and others around the baseball world are remembering Bob Gibson, the great St. Louis Cardinals pitcher who died Friday at age 84. Gibson posted more than 250 wins and 3,000 strikeouts, and was always at his best in October, when he was dominant in the World Series. Gibson was known for his fierce and fearsome presence on the mound, and had a reputation for knocking down hitters and plunking them with pitches. After his career, Gibson contended that “I didn’t do half the things they said I did.”