Italy’s Salvini faces possible charges for blocking migrants

MILAN (AP) — Italy’s right-wing former interior minister, Matteo Salvini, appeared Saturday before a court in Sicily that will decide whether he will face trial for blocking 131 migrants for several days on a coast guard ship in 2019. The Senate voted in February to lift parliamentary immunity for Salvini, paving the way for a possible trial on charges of kidnapping and abuse of power. The Gregoretti was stuck at sea for days in July 2019 until a judge approved its landing in Augusta, Sicily. The Senate has also lifted Salvini’s immunity in another, similar case, which is pending.