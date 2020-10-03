Judge rebuffs bid to ease pandemic-limits at private schools

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected an initial request to ease pandemic-related occupancy limits for in-person instruction at private schools in New Mexico, in a setback for a complaint supported by the U.S. Justice Department. In a Friday order, U.S. District Court Judge William Johnson rebuffed the complaint from the father of a seventh grade prep school student in Albuquerque who claimed restrictions aimed at social distancing are more severe at private schools than public ones. Johnson noted that some private schools have managed to reboot in-person teaching despite a 25% room occupancy limit, and that 7-12 grade public school students are still cut off from in-person learning.