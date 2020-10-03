North Sioux City Fire Department lights up red honoring fallen firefighters

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) -- The North Sioux City Fire Department lit up their station red Saturday to honor fallen firefighters.

The department was one of 80 buildings, landmarks and fire stations across the country that took place 'Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters' tribute.

The tribute honors 82 firefighters who died in the line of duty from 2019 and 21 who died in previous years as well.

You can find a complete list of firefighters being honored by clicking here.