Oct. 3: Iowa reports 1,205 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- There were 1,205 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the state's dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Friday, health officials reported 90,754 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 91,959. by 10 a.m. Saturday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 71,309 have recovered. That's an increase of 889 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 10 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,377.

According to the state's latest report, there are 402 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus. Of those hospitalizations, 100 are in the ICU and 38 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 7,104 new tests were given for a total of 817,615 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 94 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 5,875.

The SDHD has reported one new virus-related death, bringing the county's death toll at 69. To date, 4,312 of the county's cases have recovered.

A total of 60 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Thirty-four of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had two more COVID-16 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,046. Of those cases, 1,849 of them have recovered.

So far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported eight more virus cases, with its total now at 370. Officials say 242 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related cases.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County has had 569 total virus cases, with 434 of them reported as recovered.

Dickinson County has had seven virus-related deaths.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,224 to 1,254 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 845 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has had 22 virus-related deaths reported thus far.

Sioux County

As of Oct. 3, the state health department says Sioux County has had 1,849 total positive cases. Officials say 994 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has had four virus-related deaths.