Oct. 3: Nebraska reports 426 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths

(KTIV) - Nebraska health officials reported 426 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday. This brings the state's total number of cases since the pandemic began up to 47,403.

There were four new virus-related deaths reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 497.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 249 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 2,388 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health officials say Nebraska's total recoveries rose from 34,090 to 34,395 in the last 24 hours.

So far, 473,666 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, officials say 425,950 of them have come back negative.

Dakota County

Local health officials reported 25 new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County Friday. The Dakota County Health Department says this brings the county's total number of cases up to 2,288.

No new virus-related deaths have been reported, keeping Dakota County's death toll to 44.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department and the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department did not release updated numbers for Cedar, Cuming, Dixon, Madison, Stanton, Thurston and Wayne Counties as of 6:30 p.m. Monday.