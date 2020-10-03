Oct. 3: South Dakota reports 464 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 464 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

According to the state's health department, South Dakota has had a total of 23,986 positive cases reported. As of Oct. 3, there are 4,112 active virus cases in the state, an increase of 125 since Oct. 2.

State health officials reported 328 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 19,626.

Currently, 215 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus.

11 new virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has reported 248 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 10 more COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 108. Of those cases, 72 of them have recovered.

So far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County has reported four new cases, bringing its total to 581. Health officials say 532 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had seven virus-related deaths so far.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 1,502 to 1,531. Health officials say 1,251 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported one addition virus-related deaths in Lincoln County bringing the total number to three.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 454 total positive cases. So far, 366 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has had nine virus-related deaths reported.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 464 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 395 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported four virus-related deaths.