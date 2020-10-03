 Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

6:03 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-22, 25-17, 25-20

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-23, 25-20

Syracuse def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-9, 25-15, 25-13

Tri County Northeast def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-15, 25-20, 25-14

Ashland-Greenwood Invitational=

Gold Bracket=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-11, 25-15

Wahoo def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-10, 25-16

Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-9, 25-12

Silver Bracket=

Ashland-Greenwood def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-20, 25-10

Ashland-Greenwood def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-21

Bloomfield Triangular=

Winside def. Bloomfield, 25-19, 25-17

Winside def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-21

Clarkson/Leigh Tournament=

Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-19, 27-25

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Cross County, 25-22, 25-20

Semifinal=

Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-15, 25-20

Columbus Classic=

Columbus Lakeview def. Beatrice, 25-19, 25-13

Columbus Scotus def. Centennial, 17-25, 25-21, 25-11

Kearney Catholic def. Hastings, 30-28, 25-19

Norfolk Catholic def. Blair, 25-16, 25-13

Championship=

Kearney Catholic def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-18, 27-25

Consolation Semifinal=

Centennial def. Blair, 25-16, 25-15

Fifth Place=

Centennial def. Hastings, 25-17, 25-21

Semifinal=

Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-22, 26-24

Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-21, 27-25

Third Place=

Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 25-12, 25-17

Columbus Quad=

Bellevue East def. Grand Island, 26-28, 25-20, 25-18

Dundy County Stratton Tournament=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-6, 25-8

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley, 25-13, 25-17

Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-14, 25-23

Johnson County Central Tournament=

Exeter/Milligan def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-19, 25-12

Falls City def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-21, 25-20

Falls City def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-9, 25-19

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Exeter/Milligan, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City, 25-21, 25-20

Johnson County Central def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 0-0

Lead-Deadwood Invite=

Semifinal=

Gordon/Rushville def. Edgemont, S.D., 25-20, 25-15

Lincoln Northeast Tournament=

Pool A=

Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-11, 25-20

Elkhorn South def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 25-23

Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-17, 25-19

Lincoln Pius X def. Waverly, 25-19, 25-19

Omaha Marian def. Millard South, 25-19, 26-28, 25-19

Waverly def. Kearney, 15-25, 25-20, 25-21

Championship=

Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn South, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21

Third Place=

Waverly def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 21-25, 25-22

Pool B=

Elkhorn North def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-21

Gretna def. Elkhorn North, 25-23, 25-18

Gretna def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-9, 25-12

Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk, 25-12, 13-25, 25-16

Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln North Star, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22

Lincoln Southeast def. Norfolk, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18

Championship=

Gretna def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-11, 25-20

Fifth Place=

Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-23

Third Place=

Elkhorn North def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 25-21

Morrill Invitational=

Morrill def. Minatare, 25-10, 25-17

Sioux County def. Hyannis, 25-14, 25-20

Championship=

Garden County def. Sioux County, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20

Semifinal=

Garden County def. Morrill, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19

Sioux County def. Creek Valley, 25-13, 25-20

Third Place=

Morrill def. Creek Valley, 25-17, 25-19

Oakley Tournament=

Hitchcock County def. Cheylin, Kan., 25-21, 25-20

Hitchcock County def. Goodland, Kan., 25-15, 25-17

Hitchcock County def. Triplains-Brewster, Kan., 25-12, 25-14

Syracuse, Kan. def. Hitchcock County, 25-20, 13-25, 25-17

Ord Triangular=

Gothenburg def. Holdrege, 25-22, 24-26, 25-9

Ord def. Gothenburg, 18-25, 25-15, 25-19

Ord def. Holdrege, 22-25, 25-10, 25-18

Raymond Central Tournament=

Nebraska City def. Tekamah-Herman, 20-25, 27-25, 25-11

Raymond Central def. Arlington, 25-14, 25-16

Seward def. Fairbury, 25-15, 25-16

York def. Crete, 25-14, 25-15

Championship=

York def. Raymond Central, 18-25, 25-11, 25-23

Consolation Semifinal=

Arlington def. Fairbury, 17-25, 25-21, 25-19

Crete def. Tekamah-Herman, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19

Fifth Place=

Arlington def. Crete

Semifinal=

Raymond Central def. Seward, 25-18, 25-18

York def. Nebraska City, 25-11, 25-15

Seventh Place=

Tekamah-Herman def. Fairbury, 9-25, 26-24, 25-20

Third Place=

Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 25-14

Twin Loup Triangular=

Twin Loup def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-13, 26-24

Twn Cities Tournament=

Lexington def. Rapid City Stevens, S.D., 25-16, 25-21

North Platte def. McCook, 25-18, 25-12

Sidney def. Chadron, 25-20, 25-12

Consolation Semifinal=

Chadron def. Rapid City Stevens, S.D., 25-11, 26-24

Gering def. McCook, 25-15, 25-21

Fifth Place=

Chadron def. Gering, 25-13, 25-17

Round Robin Tournament=

Alliance def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-23, 25-18

Alliance def. Scottsbluff, 25-19, 20-25, 25-16

Grand Island Northwest def. Alliance, 23-25, 25-12, 25-17

Grand Island Northwest def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-7, 25-11

Grand Island Northwest def. Scottsbluff, 25-13, 25-14

Semifinal=

Ogallala def. North Platte, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22

Sidney def. Lexington, 25-17, 18-25, 25-20

Third Place=

North Platte def. Lexington, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21

