Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-22, 25-17, 25-20
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-23, 25-20
Syracuse def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-9, 25-15, 25-13
Tri County Northeast def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-15, 25-20, 25-14
Ashland-Greenwood Invitational=
Gold Bracket=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-11, 25-15
Wahoo def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-10, 25-16
Wahoo def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-9, 25-12
Silver Bracket=
Ashland-Greenwood def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-20, 25-10
Ashland-Greenwood def. Plattsmouth, 25-15, 25-21
Bloomfield Triangular=
Winside def. Bloomfield, 25-19, 25-17
Winside def. Randolph, 25-21, 25-21
Clarkson/Leigh Tournament=
Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-19, 27-25
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Cross County, 25-22, 25-20
Semifinal=
Clarkson/Leigh def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-15, 25-20
Columbus Classic=
Columbus Lakeview def. Beatrice, 25-19, 25-13
Columbus Scotus def. Centennial, 17-25, 25-21, 25-11
Kearney Catholic def. Hastings, 30-28, 25-19
Norfolk Catholic def. Blair, 25-16, 25-13
Championship=
Kearney Catholic def. Norfolk Catholic, 25-18, 27-25
Consolation Semifinal=
Centennial def. Blair, 25-16, 25-15
Fifth Place=
Centennial def. Hastings, 25-17, 25-21
Semifinal=
Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-22, 26-24
Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Scotus, 25-21, 27-25
Third Place=
Columbus Lakeview def. Columbus Scotus, 25-12, 25-17
Columbus Quad=
Bellevue East def. Grand Island, 26-28, 25-20, 25-18
Dundy County Stratton Tournament=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-6, 25-8
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Medicine Valley, 25-13, 25-17
Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-14, 25-23
Johnson County Central Tournament=
Exeter/Milligan def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-19, 25-12
Falls City def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-21, 25-20
Falls City def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-9, 25-19
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Exeter/Milligan, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City, 25-21, 25-20
Johnson County Central def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 0-0
Lead-Deadwood Invite=
Semifinal=
Gordon/Rushville def. Edgemont, S.D., 25-20, 25-15
Lincoln Northeast Tournament=
Pool A=
Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-11, 25-20
Elkhorn South def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 25-23
Lincoln Pius X def. Kearney, 25-17, 25-19
Lincoln Pius X def. Waverly, 25-19, 25-19
Omaha Marian def. Millard South, 25-19, 26-28, 25-19
Waverly def. Kearney, 15-25, 25-20, 25-21
Championship=
Lincoln Pius X def. Elkhorn South, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21
Third Place=
Waverly def. Omaha Marian, 25-22, 21-25, 25-22
Pool B=
Elkhorn North def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-13, 25-21
Gretna def. Elkhorn North, 25-23, 25-18
Gretna def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-9, 25-12
Lincoln North Star def. Norfolk, 25-12, 13-25, 25-16
Lincoln Southeast def. Lincoln North Star, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22
Lincoln Southeast def. Norfolk, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18
Championship=
Gretna def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-11, 25-20
Fifth Place=
Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-23
Third Place=
Elkhorn North def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 25-21
Morrill Invitational=
Morrill def. Minatare, 25-10, 25-17
Sioux County def. Hyannis, 25-14, 25-20
Championship=
Garden County def. Sioux County, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20
Semifinal=
Garden County def. Morrill, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19
Sioux County def. Creek Valley, 25-13, 25-20
Third Place=
Morrill def. Creek Valley, 25-17, 25-19
Oakley Tournament=
Hitchcock County def. Cheylin, Kan., 25-21, 25-20
Hitchcock County def. Goodland, Kan., 25-15, 25-17
Hitchcock County def. Triplains-Brewster, Kan., 25-12, 25-14
Syracuse, Kan. def. Hitchcock County, 25-20, 13-25, 25-17
Ord Triangular=
Gothenburg def. Holdrege, 25-22, 24-26, 25-9
Ord def. Gothenburg, 18-25, 25-15, 25-19
Ord def. Holdrege, 22-25, 25-10, 25-18
Raymond Central Tournament=
Nebraska City def. Tekamah-Herman, 20-25, 27-25, 25-11
Raymond Central def. Arlington, 25-14, 25-16
Seward def. Fairbury, 25-15, 25-16
York def. Crete, 25-14, 25-15
Championship=
York def. Raymond Central, 18-25, 25-11, 25-23
Consolation Semifinal=
Arlington def. Fairbury, 17-25, 25-21, 25-19
Crete def. Tekamah-Herman, 21-25, 25-21, 25-19
Fifth Place=
Arlington def. Crete
Semifinal=
Raymond Central def. Seward, 25-18, 25-18
York def. Nebraska City, 25-11, 25-15
Seventh Place=
Tekamah-Herman def. Fairbury, 9-25, 26-24, 25-20
Third Place=
Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-22, 25-14
Twin Loup Triangular=
Twin Loup def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-13, 26-24
Twn Cities Tournament=
Lexington def. Rapid City Stevens, S.D., 25-16, 25-21
North Platte def. McCook, 25-18, 25-12
Sidney def. Chadron, 25-20, 25-12
Consolation Semifinal=
Chadron def. Rapid City Stevens, S.D., 25-11, 26-24
Gering def. McCook, 25-15, 25-21
Fifth Place=
Chadron def. Gering, 25-13, 25-17
Round Robin Tournament=
Alliance def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-23, 25-18
Alliance def. Scottsbluff, 25-19, 20-25, 25-16
Grand Island Northwest def. Alliance, 23-25, 25-12, 25-17
Grand Island Northwest def. Rapid City Central, S.D., 25-7, 25-11
Grand Island Northwest def. Scottsbluff, 25-13, 25-14
Semifinal=
Ogallala def. North Platte, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22
Sidney def. Lexington, 25-17, 18-25, 25-20
Third Place=
North Platte def. Lexington, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21
