Saturday’s Scores

8:58 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Brandon Valley def. Aberdeen Central, 24-26, 20-25, 25-19, 25-14, 15-13

DeSmet def. Flandreau, 25-22, 25-11, 25-21

Dell Rapids def. Canton, 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21

Deubrook def. Sioux Valley, 25-15, 25-20, 25-19

Estelline/Hendricks def. Langford, 25-11, 25-13, 25-11

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-16, 25-10, 25-19

James Valley Christian def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-23, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19

Jones County def. Bennett County, 25-20, 25-16, 25-6

Kimball/White Lake def. Canistota, 25-18, 25-14, 26-24

Mitchell def. Sturgis Brown, 25-19, 27-25, 25-11

Redfield def. Belle Fourche, 25-8, 25-14, 25-11

Sioux Falls Washington def. Harrisburg, 25-19, 25-16, 22-25, 25-15

Sunshine Bible Academy def. Iroquois, 23-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-9, 15-11

Waverly-South Shore def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-13, 22-25, 25-10, 25-17

Wolsey-Wessington def. Wessington Springs, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19

Great Plains Conference=

Burke def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-17, 25-14

Burke def. Centerville, 25-10, 25-19

Burke def. Colome, 25-23, 25-14

Lead-Deadwood Invite=

Semifinal=

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. def. Edgemont, 25-20, 25-15

Terry Peak Pool A=

Edgemont def. Bison, 25-23, 25-22

Rapid City Christian def. Edgemont, 25-14, 25-10

Twn Cities Tournament=

Lexington, Neb. def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-16, 25-21

Consolation Semifinal=

Chadron, Neb. def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-11, 26-24

Round Robin Tournament=

Alliance, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 25-23, 25-18

Grand Island Northwest, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 25-7, 25-11

Scottsbluff, Neb. def. Rapid City Central, 25-21, 25-21

Seventh Place=

Rapid City Stevens def. McCook, Neb., 25-21, 25-22

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

