Siouxland Humane Society sees increase pets needing emergency vetting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Siouxland Humane Society said they've seen an increase of pets coming in needing emergency vetting this year.

"Because we know how important that bond is with people and pets," said Kelly Erie.

Volunteers with the Siouxland Humane Society said while emergency vetting can be things like surgery for injured pets… it extends out to any pet that needs a little extra help.

"Pets that are coming in that were either hit by a car, or needing insulin, or maybe it was a pet that needed special food and medications. That all costs, especially when you're a nonprofit organization," said Kelly Eire.

Right now they have a few special needs cats… Tipsy is on a special food diet and Jasper takes insulin every day.

Kelly Erie with the Siouxland Humane Society said they'll serve families in need as well.

"We've also helped out with non shelter pets. We've had people that have called in and said I need help taking my pet to the vet. I don't have the funds. We do have emergency vetting that will help get that animal get seen by a vet," said Erie.

Erie adds all pets just want a loving family to go home to.

"Every pet deserves a chance. Even one that's a special needs kitty or a special needs dog. No pet asked to be in a shelter," said Erie.

Erie said they've helped over 70 families this year with emergency vetting.