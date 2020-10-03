South Dakota surpasses 4,000 active COVID-19 cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials say the state has topped 4,000 in active COVID-19 cases. The update released Saturday showed 11 new deaths in the last day, increasing the total number of fatalities to 248 since the start of the pandemic. There were two deaths reported in both Minnehaha and Jerauld counties and one death each in Union, Turner, Oglala Lakota County, Lincoln, Hand, Gregory, and Ziebach counties. Officials say there have been 464 new cases since Friday’s report and nearly 24,000 people have tested positive statewide. Hospitalizations currently stand at 215, down five in the last day.