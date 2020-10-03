Yankton Bridge dedicated to fallen soldier

YANKTON, SD (KTIV) -- Drivers traveling in the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 near Yankton, South Dakota are now reminded of one fallen soldier who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"We are honoring and recognizing those sacrifices not only of the solider, but also the family that has endured this hardship," said Greg Whitlock with the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs.

Combat Veteran Sergeant Allen D. Kokesh passed away 15 years ago from wounds he received while serving.

As time passes, Kokesh's family members don't want anyone to forget his service.

"Some people maybe forget if it's not close to them, and it will just be a nice reminder to take a second. I go over that bridge at least three times a week so just that little extra reminder that his name is living on is really awesome," said Allen's youngest sister Katrianna Kokesh.

Even for the youngest of family members, this bridge will be another meaningful reminder of their loved one.

"Allen gave me a bear before he went over to Iraq and that's basically like my keepsake from him and I called him Allen Dale Brother, and then I also have that tattooed as a way to remember him as well," said Katrianna Kokesh.

Saturday's ceremony was a part of a larger initiative of naming bridges in honor of our combat veterans who died while serving their country which was kickstarted by Governor Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Departments of Military, Transportation, and Veterans Affairs.