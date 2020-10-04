2020 virtual Walk to End Alzheimer’s: Bringing awareness to dementia

"I feel like that's my purpose. To be that networking resource for others." Pat Boggs

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- "I feel like that's my purpose. To be that networking resource for others," said Pat Boggs.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's is one of the Alzheimer's Association's feature fundraisers… but this year because of COVID-19, it had to go virtual.

One volunteer said even though they couldn't gather together, it's important now more than ever to continue to spread awareness and show support.

"I really feel that knowledge is power. And the more you know the more you understand. And actually the more control you can take away from the disease. Because it is not an easy journey for anyone.

And for Boggs, the walk hits close to home.

Her husband Mike suffers from Lewy Body Dementia.

She said while she's been able to call and visit through his window, and even get small amounts of face to face time outside… COVID has made things even more challenging.

"I think the first time that it really hit him was at Easter. When he realized that he was not going to be able to come home, I was not going to fix a big family meal, and no we were not going to go to Mass. And then of course after Easter it was Mother's day and we had to go through that hole thing again, no Mike you can't come home," said Boggs.

Boggs adds while no two dementia patients will have the same experience, it's still important to spread the word.

"That is something that I hold near and dear to my heart. Basically because I didn't realize I didn't know that much about dementia until my husband was dealing with some issues that lead me to think something is wrong but I don't know what it is. And because of awareness, I was able to help kind of guide us throughout this journey until we were able to connect with the right professionals," said Boggs.

She said while Mike's anxiety levels have been high due to COVID isolation… doctors said Mike is leveling out cognition wise.

