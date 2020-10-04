Active COVID-19 cases reach record high in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials confirmed 432 new cases of the coronavirus and a record high of 4,248 active cases. The state processed 1,756 tests in the last day, for a positivity rate of 24.6%. Figures compiled Saturday by The COVID Tracking Project rank South Dakota second in the country for the number of new cases per capita in the last two weeks. Officials have confirmed a total of 24,418 cases since the start of the pandemic. The death toll stands at 248, with no new fatalities reported Sunday. However, hospitalizations rose by 17, to a total of 232.