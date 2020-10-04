Doctor: Trump improving, but not ‘out of the woods’ yet

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump spent his second night in the hospital as a team of doctors treats him for the coronavirus. In the most recent medical update, Trump’s main doctor expressed cautious optimism but added that the president was “not yet out of the woods.” Trump is expected to remain at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for several more days. In a video he tweeted Saturday night, Trump said he was beginning to feel better and hoped to “be back soon.” His doctor says Trump has been up and moving around his medical suite without difficulty and conducting business.