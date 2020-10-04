Egypt outlet says reporter detained while covering unrest

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian media outlet says authorities have detained one of its reporters covering the alleged killing of a man during a police raid last week. The al-Manassa news website says it lost contact with Basma Mostafa after she arrived in the southern city of Luxor Saturday morning. On Sunday, her husband said the 30-year-old mother of two appeared before prosecutors in Cairo. Mostafa had reported about a man’s death in police custody last month. The outlet she works for is banned from operating in Egypt and its website is blocked. Withholding media accreditation is often used as a pretext to silence reporting that the Egyptian government sees as critical.