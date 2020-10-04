Iowa State beats Oklahoma in Ames for the first time in 60 years

AMES, Iowa (KTIV) - On Saturday night, Iowa State did something that they haven't done in 60 years - beat Oklahoma in Ames. The Cyclones defeated the 18th ranked Sooners 37 to 30. It was the 7th win over a ranked team in the Matt Campbell Era.

Iowa State trailed most of the game but kept it close. The Cyclones finally grabbed the lead on a 65 yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to Xavier Hutchinson, which gave ISU a 23-20 lead with just over a minute to play in the 3rd quarter. Oklahoma regained the lead on a Spencer Rattler three yard TD pass with eight minutes left. The momentum of the game turned when Kene Nwangwu took the ensuing kickoff all the way back to the Oklahoma 10 yard line. It ultimately led to a Brock Purdy touchdown run to tie the game at 30-30, and with 4 minutes to play, Breece Hall scored his second TD of the game to put the Clones ahead for good.

"If you ask me that's the play of the game," said head coach Matt Campbell. "If that doesn't happen I don't know what the outcome is but I think literally that play was the difference in the football game. That was huge for us, huge momentum swing and gave us a chance to go down there and obviously score a touchdown and kind of regain some of that momentum and bring our crowd back into it."

Offensively for the Cyclones, Purdy threw for 254 yards including the 65 yard TD pass to Hutchinson. He also added a score on the ground. Running back Breece Hall ran for 139 yards and two scores. The Cyclones sealed the game when Isheem Young intercepted Rattler in the endzone with just over a minute to play.

"We was in man coverage, I had deep middle," said Young. "I knew Greg was locked up on the man. I got deep and then I made a play."

"We knew if we just kept inching away at it and just kept going, stuff was going to get going for us," said Hall. "The second half, late in the second half we just got really succesful running the ball and stuff started to open up."

With the win, Iowa State moves back into the AP poll at #24. The Cyclones host Texas Tech Saturday at 2:30pm.