Iowa State hands No. 18 Oklahoma second straight loss, 37-30

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Breece Hall scored the go-ahead touchdown on an 8-yard run with 4:06 left and Isheem Young intercepted Spencer Rattler’s pass in the end zone on No. 18 Oklahoma’s final drive, giving Iowa State a 37-30 victory Saturday night. The Sooners, beaten at home by Kansas State last week, lost back-to-back regular-season games for the first time since 1999. They lost in Ames for the first time since 1960. The Cyclones wore down the Sooners with the running of Hall, who rushed for 139 yards. Iowa State’s Brock Purdy passed for 254 yards and had a 2-yard touchdown run to tie it at 30.