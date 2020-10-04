Oct. 4: Iowa reports 640 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

(KTIV) -- There were 640 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the state's dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, health officials reported 91,959 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 92,599. by 10 a.m. Sunday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 71,599 have recovered. That's an increase of 290 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported four additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,381.

According to the state's latest report, there are 392 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus. Of those hospitalizations, 104 are in the ICU and 39 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 4,328 new tests were given for a total of 821,943 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 43 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 5,918.

The SDHD has reported no new virus-related deaths, leaving the county's death toll at 69. To date, 4,324 of the county's cases have recovered.

A total of 59 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Thirty-five of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had two more COVID-11 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,057. Of those cases, 1,849 of them have recovered.

So far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported four more virus cases, with its total now at 374. Officials say 242 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related cases.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County has had 573 total virus cases, with 434 of them reported as recovered.

Dickinson County has had seven virus-related deaths.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,254 to 1,265 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 846 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has had 22 virus-related deaths reported thus far.

Sioux County

As of Oct. 4, the state health department says Sioux County has had 1,874 total positive cases. Officials say 1,002 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has had four virus-related deaths.