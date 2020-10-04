Oct. 4: Nebraska reports 404 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths

(KTIV) - Nebraska health officials reported 404 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday. This brings the state's total number of cases since the pandemic began up to 47,807.

There were four new virus-related deaths reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 501.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 249 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 2,397 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health officials say Nebraska's total recoveries rose from 34,395 to 34,613 in the last 24 hours.

So far, 477,266 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, officials say 429,145 of them have come back negative.