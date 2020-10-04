Oct. 4: South Dakota reports 434 new COVID-19 cases

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 434 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

According to the state's health department, South Dakota has had a total of 24,418 positive cases reported. As of Oct. 4, there are 4,268 active virus cases in the state, an increase of 156 since Oct. 3.

State health officials reported 276 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 19,902.

Currently, 232 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus.

No additional virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has reported 248 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had six more COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 114. Of those cases, 73 of them have recovered.

So far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County has reported four new cases, bringing its total to 585. Health officials say 532 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had seven virus-related deaths so far.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 1,531 to 1,557. Health officials say 1,262 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported three virus-related deaths in Lincoln County thus far.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 458 total positive cases. So far, 370 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has had nine virus-related deaths reported.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 478 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 367 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported four virus-related deaths.