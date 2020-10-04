One month out, battered Trump campaign faces big challenges

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and his reelection campaign have had one challenging week: His long-hidden tax returns leaked out. His first debate performance ignited a firestorm over white supremacy. And he was hospitalized for COVID-19 after months of playing down the threat of a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans. His reelection campaign now enters the final month grappling with deficits in the polls, a shortage of cash and a candidate who is at least temporarily sidelined. The president’s team is launching what it calls “Operation MAGA” to propel his campaign forward, even as he is being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.