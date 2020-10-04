Pilgrims return to Mecca as Saudi eases virus restrictions

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — A very small, limited number of people donning the white terrycloth garment symbolic of the Muslim pilgrimage have circled Islam’s holiest site in Mecca, after Saudi Arabia began lifting coronavirus restrictions that had been in place for months. The kingdom in early March took the rare step of suspending the smaller “umrah” pilgrimage that draws millions year-round from across the world. As countries begin to ease virus-related restrictions, the Saudi government on Sunday began allowing a maximum of 6,000 pilgrims a day to enter the sprawling Grand Mosque in Mecca. Only Saudi citizens and residents will be permitted to enter the mosque during this first phase of reopening, and each person has up to three hours to complete the pilgrimage.