Political group that got money from utility coop scrutinized

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A political action committee that supports candidates for the Nebraska Public Power District’s board is being scrutinized because it received a start-up loan from a group backed by several rural public power districts. Several ratepayers and two NPPD board members have questioned whether the $7,500 loan the Nebraskans for Reliable and Affordable Electricity group received was proper. The Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission is looking into the matter after several people filed complaints about the loan from the Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission cooperative that is funded by several public utilities. Officials with the utility cooperative defended the loan.