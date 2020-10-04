Summer-like days soon return

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was cool again today, but sunshine was a nice addition to our weekend.

The morning started with some clouds, but they decreased through our day.

Temperatures only made it to the mid 60s.

But tonight, we will start to see a warm up.

Our low will be in the upper 40s, and skies remain clear.

Tomorrow will be a sunny day, with temperatures reaching around 80s degrees.

It will be a bit reminiscent of summer this week, with Tuesday hitting the low 80s and sunny skies again.

A cold front does drop the temperatures slightly for Wednesday and Thursday, but they remain in the mid 70s.

Both days will be mostly sunny. Friday brings us back into the 80s.