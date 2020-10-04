Treehouse Airbnb sees influx during COVID-19

"It's a place to get away an relax." Darwin Knecht

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb (KTIV) -- It was always Darwin Knecht's dream to build a functioning treehouse.

And after a treehouse trip for motivation and 13 months of hard work, his dream finally became a reality.

"I spent a lot of hours up here designing it, building it, and to create an atmosphere when people walk in and it's like wow," said Knecht.

And now that it's been in business for two years… they've seen an influx of people coming during these changing times.

"We've gotten a lot a lot of bookings that have come up just to get a break from what they've gone through. And the nice thing about this is you're by yourself. You're not in a hotel room with hundreds of other people. You're up here by yourself. It's a place to get away from and just to relax," said Knecht.

While people from around Siouxland have come to the treehouse just to get away from everyday life, people from around the US and even outside the country have been to visit as well.

"It's brought a lot of people here and it brings out a lot of stuff where you don't realize how much you got to see around here till you have to start pointing out to people all the stuff there is to do in the tri state area," said Knecht.

Knecht said he's thankful for everyone who comes out and stays at the tree house.

"It's remarkable what people got to say. How impressed they are. Which makes me feel good. Because then I know I've done my job.

And while he can't say just yet… be sure to keep an eye out for something new coming in the spring.

For more information about this unique Airbnb, you can click here.