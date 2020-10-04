Trump takes a brief car ride, ignoring own COVID infection

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump left his hospital suite for a brief ride in a motorcade Sunday, ignoring his own status as a contagious carrier of the novel coronavirus. Well-wishers outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center cheered as Trump’s black SUV passed. The ride came even as Trump declared in a video a newfound appreciation for the seriousness of the virus, stating that “I get it.” While Trump’s doctors say he could be released as early as Monday, they also report that his blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that he’s taken a steroid typically only recommended for the very sick.