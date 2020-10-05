26 countries urge Western sanctions lifting to tackle virus

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China and 25 other nations countries are calling for the immediate lifting of sanctions by the United States and Western countries to ensure an effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun spoke on behalf of the countries at a meeting Monday of the U.N. General Assembly’s human rights committee. He said “unilateral coercive measures” violate the U.N. Charter, multilateralism, and impede human rights.” Among the countries that backed the statement were half a dozen that face sanctions by the United States, European Union or other Western nations including Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Russia, Syria and Venezuela.