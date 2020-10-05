Arkansas police officer killed, another injured in shooting

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has been fatally shot and anopther was injured in an exchange of gunfire at an Arkansas hotel. Pine Bluff Chief Kelvin Sergeant says Officer Kevin Collins was killed in the shooting Monday afternoon at the EconoLodge in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock. Lt. Ralph Isaac was also injured in the shooting and is in stable condition. Police say the shooting involved three officers and one suspect. Authorities have provided no details about the suspect or investigation, including whether any arrests have been made. Collins was with the department for five years.