Breezy and warmer Monday with a lot of sunshine

**Red Flag Warning for Holt County from noon to 8 PM Monday**



Temperatures over the weekend topped out in the 50s and 60s, a little below average for this time of year.



Today we swing to the other end of the scale as breezy southwest winds boost us into the upper 70s to low 80s.



The combination of breezy winds and sunny skies will bring some fire concerns in the afternoon, especially in western Siouxland where humidity values will be running lower.



The winds will calm during the evening hours and we will have a quiet night with lows in the mid 40s.



Tuesday will be very similar to today with lots of sunshine, breezy winds and highs generally in the low 80s.



What to expect for the rest of the week, including if there are any rain chances, on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.