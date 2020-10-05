Cities declare racism a health crisis, but some doubt impact

CHICAGO (AP) — A growing number of cities, counties and states across the country have declared racism a public health crisis. Local leaders say formally acknowledging the role racism plays not only in health care but also in housing, the environment, policing and food access is a bold step toward solutions. Most made declarations in response to the pandemic that’s amplified racial disparities and the call for racial justice after the police killing of George Floyd and other Black Americans. Still, what the declarations do varies widely. Some simply make promises to combat racism, while others require budget planners to determine how funding affects disadvantaged communities. Skeptics say they’re merely symbolic.