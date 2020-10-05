Community to honor long-time Sheldon firefighter

SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) -- Sheldon, Iowa lost a long-time community member and firefighter last Thursday. This week, they plan to honor his commitment to service.

Mark Matthes served on the Sheldon Fire Company for 39 years. His fellow brothers say he was always on call and answered his phone to anyone in need of his help.

They say the community of Sheldon looked at Matthes as a mentor and a friend.

This Tuesday, family and friends of Matthes plan to celebrate his life. The service will be at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Sheldon.