DC government unable to connect with White House on outbreak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials with the Washington, D.C., Department of Health have been unsuccessful in trying to connect with the White House to assist with contact tracing and other protocols regarding the COVID-19 outbreak that has infected President Donald Trump and several senior staff members. A D.C. official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to comment publicly, tells The Associated Press that White House doctors have not informed the D.C. Department of Health of any of the positive test results. That is a necessary step before contact tracing and quarantining can begin. The White House says it is doing its own contact tracing.