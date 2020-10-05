Governor asks court to block actions by Trump’s land boss

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s governor is asking a judge to block three sweeping land use plans that would open most U.S.-owned lands in the state to energy development. The move comes after the Trump administration’s public lands boss, William Perry Pendley, was removed by a court after being in the post for more than a year without Senate confirmation. Bullock, a Democrat, told The Associated Press Monday that all actions undertaken during Pendley’s 424-day tenure atop the U.S. Bureau of Land Management are subject to legal challenge. The agency oversees almost a quarter-billion acres of land, primarily in the U.S. West.