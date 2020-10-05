Iowa positive case rate continues climb, now fifth in US

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa public health officials reported 356 new positive coronavirus cases on Monday, significantly lower than the daily average last week of more than 1,000 new cases and likely a reflection of lower testing over the weekend. There also were seven additional deaths. The state now has 92,901 positive cases since March and 1,388 deaths. The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks and was 17.64% on Sunday, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. That is the fifth-highest positivity rate in the nation.