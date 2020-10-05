Local veteran receives items to help with mental health

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A local war veteran is gifted items, through a grant called Operation Comfort Warrior.

Army retired Sergeant Adam Menin received movies, video games, and architecture LEGOS of famous American landmarks, like the White House.

Operation Comfort Warrior gives veterans items to keep their minds occupied.

Menin said the gesture means more to him than most know.

"I got some amazing items to keep myself busy mentally. I have some motor skills physical disabilities, more so recently, some pretty bad ones. I can't really leave the house much and I can't be amongst a ton of people because of my immune system, so here I am," said Menin.

Menin served in the Army from 1999 to 2006.