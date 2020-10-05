 Skip to Content

Michigan man charged in killing, mutilation is fit for trial

New
2:26 pm National news from the Associated Press

CORUNNA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man charged with killing and mutilating a man he met through the dating app Grindr has been deemed mentally fit to stand trial. A Shiawassee County judge ruled Mark Latunski fit Monday. That’s according to Doug Corwin, Latunski’s public defender. WILX-TV reports the 51-year-old Latunski has been treated in an Ypsilanti psychiatric hospital for several months. He was charged with murder and mutilation of a body in the Dec. 28, 2019, death of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon. Bacon’s body was found hanging from the ceiling of Latunski’s home. Police said Latunski admitted to killing Bacon and eating parts of his body.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content