Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Baltic def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-17, 25-27, 23-25, 25-16, 15-11
Bon Homme def. Hanson, 18-25, 24-26, 25-16, 25-16, 15-13
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Garretson, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18, 25-14
Freeman def. Mitchell Christian, 25-14, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17
Harrisburg def. Pierre, 25-11, 25-15, 25-23
Redfield def. Mobridge-Pollock, 28-26, 25-20, 25-14
Sioux Falls Christian def. Yankton, 25-16, 25-17, 25-15
Vermillion def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-18, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/