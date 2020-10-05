 Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

New
10:00 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Baltic def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-17, 25-27, 23-25, 25-16, 15-11

Bon Homme def. Hanson, 18-25, 24-26, 25-16, 25-16, 15-13

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Garretson, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18, 25-14

Freeman def. Mitchell Christian, 25-14, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17

Harrisburg def. Pierre, 25-11, 25-15, 25-23

Redfield def. Mobridge-Pollock, 28-26, 25-20, 25-14

Sioux Falls Christian def. Yankton, 25-16, 25-17, 25-15

Vermillion def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-18, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content