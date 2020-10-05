New Okoboji Middle School building sees major upgrades

MILFORD, Iowa (KTIV) -- Okoboji Middle School students and staff opened the doors to their brand new building at the beginning of their school year.

Wednesday, the district will celebrate the facility with an official ribbon cutting ceremony.

It's the biggest upgrade Okoboji Middle School has ever seen.

The new building stands at roughly 83,000 square feet, as opposed to the 52,000 square feet that made up the old building. The extra space has allowed multiple upgrades to curriculum, recreation, and sports and activities.

"Throughout the building, just the different collaboration spaces for breakouts for kids. I can't say enough about the team that helped put this thing together. It's just state of the art design," said Superintendent Todd Abrahamson.

Every room from the cafeteria to the gym, to the common areas, are furnished with new classroom supplies, equipment, and storage spaces.

"We're growing every year. Last year we grew by over 30 kids, we're anticipating that growth again this year, we're counting the numbers now," said Abrahamson.

Officials say this new facility has been about three years in the making.

Professionals teaming up with administration to ensure every step and edition is made with the students and staff in mind.

"They're just overwhelmed, excited, joyful, even our staff, it's just amazing. The close proximity for collaboration, the layout of the building for safety, again student collaboration, all the aesthetics, it's just amazing," said Abrahamson.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place at Okoboji Middle School Wednesday evening at 5:30 p.m. with tours to follow.