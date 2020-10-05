Nomination hearings for SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett to begin Oct. 12

WASHINGTON (KWWL) — The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled nomination hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Hearings are set to begin next Monday, October 12th at 9 a.m. ET and continue through Thursday, October 15th.

This comes as two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more are self-isolating.

This has led to calls from Democrats to delay the proceedings.

We now have two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee who have tested positive for COVID, and there may be more. I wish my colleagues well. It is irresponsible and dangerous to move forward with a hearing, and there is absolutely no good reason to do so. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 3, 2020