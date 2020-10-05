Officials: Suicide car bomb targets Afghan governor, kills 8

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say a suicide car bomber targeted the convoy of a provincial governor in the country’s east, killing at least 8 people. The condition of the governor was not immediately known and officials would not confirm local reports that he was slightly wounded. His spokesman only said that Monday’s attack in Laghman province also wounded about 30 people, both members of the military and civilians. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but both the Islamic State group and the Taliban are active in the area and have carried out attacks in the past against Afghan government representatives, national security and defense personnel, and civilians.